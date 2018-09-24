AFC Leopards Argentine Coach Rodolfo Zapata Allegedly Leaving The Team

AFC Leopards Argentine coach Rodolfo Zapata reportedly bid players goodbye after Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Sofapaka in the SportPesa Shield.

The bitter loss effectively ended Ingwe’s dreams of a silverware this year.

They also missed a golden opportunity to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Zapata, who joined Leopards in May from Gaborone United of Botswana and was handed a six-month contract, reportedly said;

“It was nice working with you and wish you the best in your future endeavors,” the 51-year-old said.

Zapata, a custodian in his playing days, was Leopards’ 13th coach in one year.

