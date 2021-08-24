Cash-strapped Leopards Receive Financial Boost From 748 Air Services

748 Air Services has come to the aid of cash-strapped Kenyan Premier League giants AFC Leopards, gifting them Ksh 700,000.

In hand to receive the donation from the company’s chairman, Mr Ahmed Jibril was the club’s boss Dan Shikanda.

CLUB UPDATE AFC Leopards on Monday received a contribution of Ksh. 700,000 from @748AirServices The donation was delivered to the Club Chairman Dr. Dan Shikanda by 748 Air Services chairman Mr. Ahmed Jibril. #OursForever #INGWE pic.twitter.com/D60Fu960l9 — AFC Leopards (@AFCLeopards) August 24, 2021

Ingwe, who were hoping to win this season’s KPL title to break a 23-year-old jinx, fizzled out allowing Tusker to equal their titles tally of twelve.

The team is already looking forward to next season starting next month will use the money to strengthen their squad.

“With this contribution, the team’s infrastructural commitment in our preparation for the upcoming league will be secured.”

With this contribution, the team’s infrastructural commitment in our preparation for the upcoming league will be secured. We thank Mr Jibril and @748AirServices for their generous contribution. #OursForever #INGWE — AFC Leopards (@AFCLeopards) August 24, 2021

Leopards, like most KPL clubs, including arch rivals Gor Mahia, have suffered lean financial times occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...