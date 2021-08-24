in SPORTS

Cash-strapped Leopards Receive Financial Boost From 748 Air Services

AFC Leopards Receive Financial Boost From 748 Air Services. [Courtesy]

748 Air Services has come to the aid of cash-strapped Kenyan Premier League giants AFC Leopards, gifting them Ksh 700,000.

In hand to receive the donation from the company’s chairman, Mr Ahmed Jibril was the club’s boss Dan Shikanda.

Ingwe, who were hoping to win this season’s KPL title to break a 23-year-old jinx, fizzled out allowing Tusker to equal their titles tally of twelve.

The team is already looking forward to next season starting next month will use the money to strengthen their squad.

“With this contribution, the team’s infrastructural commitment in our preparation for the upcoming league will be secured.”

Leopards, like most KPL clubs, including arch rivals Gor Mahia, have suffered lean financial times occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

