AFC Leopards Mourn Super Fan ‘Papa Shirandula’

KPL giants AFC Leopards are mourning super fan Charles Bukeko popularly known as Papa Shirandula who passed on on Saturday from suspected Coronavirus.

Papa was an actor and comedian but above all an ardent local football lover with Leopards being his favourite team.

TRANSITION We are sad to learn about the sudden death of our super fan and member Charles Bukeko Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends . Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this trying moment. Rest In Peace PAPA SHIRANDULA pic.twitter.com/cIZ3tYvGIV — AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) July 18, 2020

The 58-year-old leaves behind a wife, Beatrice Ebbie Andega, and three children; Tony, Charlie and Wendy.

Meanwhile, popular Ohangla musician Lady Maureen was buried on Saturday in Migori County.

Lady Maureen was an ardent supporter of Leopards arch rivals Gor Mahia FC.

