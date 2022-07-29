in SPORTS

AFC Leopards Land Ksh195 Million Sponsorship Deal

AFC Leopards Players. [Courtesy]

Days after terminating their shirt deal with betting firm Sportika, AFC Leopards have landed an improved offer from another gaming company, Betika.

Announced this morning, the three-year sponsorship engagement will see Ingwe pocket a total of Ksh 195 million.

On a yearly basis, the 12-time Kenyan Premier League champions will get Ksh 65 million.

Five million will go into players insurance, while the other five will be used for kitting the team.

