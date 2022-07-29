AFC Leopards Land Ksh195 Million Sponsorship Deal

Days after terminating their shirt deal with betting firm Sportika, AFC Leopards have landed an improved offer from another gaming company, Betika.

Announced this morning, the three-year sponsorship engagement will see Ingwe pocket a total of Ksh 195 million.

Read: Leopards Players Receive Sh2 Million Cash Donation From President Uhuru

On a yearly basis, the 12-time Kenyan Premier League champions will get Ksh 65 million.

Five million will go into players insurance, while the other five will be used for kitting the team.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...