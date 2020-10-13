in SPORTS

FKFPL Transfers: Leopards Hand Youngster Lewis Bandi Three-Year-Deal

Lewis Bandi Joins AFC Leopards On a 3-year-old. [Courtesy]

AFC Leopards have signed 18-year-old left-back Lewis Bandi from their youth team on a three-year contract.

Bandi joined the Leopards youth team in 2015 and was loaned to Hakati Sportiff of Makadara, Nairobi.

The Eastleigh High School alumni was part of the second edition of Chapa Dimba All Stars team that traveled to Spain for a 10-day football camp.

”I feel excited about signing this contract. Getting a promotion to the senior team is a big moment for me. I believe that staying at Leopards is the best decision now in my football ball career, the player said.

Leopards are bolstering their squad ahead of the 2020/21 season expected to begin in November.

The club, under chairman Dan Shikanda, is hoping to finally end their over two-decade FKFPL trophy drought.

