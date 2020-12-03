AFC Leopards Coach Thomas Trucha Resigns

AFC Leopards new coach Thomas Trucha has resigned a month into his job for alleged threats against his agent which made him feel unsafe.

Trucha, who previously handled Botswana’s Township Rollers, was in charge of just one game for Ingwe; a 2-1 win against Tusker FC in the opening week of 2020/21 FKFPL season.

Leopards chairman, Dr Dan Shikanda, revealed on Wednesday the Czech Republican was feeling unsafe after unidentified people threatened his agent.

“The coach’s agent has been threatened by people claiming to be our supporters and the coach doesn’t feel safe here,” said Shikanda.

But according to some quarters, Trucha was unhappy with interference in his work by some officials of the club, who wanted to influence his team selection and fielding.

Leopards is the second most successful club in Kenya, in terms of trophies, after arch rivals Gor Mahia, but they are yet to win the league since bagging their 12th in 1998.

The situation, which has left many fans frustrated, has largely been blamed on leadership squabbles and interference with coaching department by selfish officials.

