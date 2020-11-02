AFC Leopards Appoint Thomas Trucha As New Head Coach

FKFPL giants AFC Leopards have appointed Czech Republic national Thomas Trucha as the new head coach.

Trucha,47, penned a two-year contract and will be deputised by Anthony Kimani, who has been holding the head coach role in an acting capacity.

He holds a UEFA Pro coaching badge.

His last work station was Township Rollers in the Botswana Premier League, but was dismissed in January this year for poor performance.

He failed to qualify for the CAF Champions League group stages after losing to Tanzanian team Young Africans 2-1 in the preliminary round on aggregate.

Trucha has also handled Orapa United also in Botswana.

He will be expected to steer Leopards to their first league title in over two decades.

AFC Leopards New Head Coach Thomas Trucha. [Courtesy]The team already finished signing new players and recently returned from a week long high altitude training in Iten, Eldoret.

FKFPL 2020/21 season is expected to begin this month subject to government approval.

