City Advocate Hellen Kuke Charged with Conspiracy to Defraud Insurance Company Sh26 Million

City advocate Hellen Kuke has been arraigned in Kisumu Law Courts and charged with conspiracy to defraud an insurance company Sh26.4 million.

Kuke appeared before Chief Magistrate Peter Gesora where it was heard that on diverse dates, she conspired to defraud Madison Insurance Limited Sh26.4 million.

Kuke is said to have conspired to defraud the money through Kenya Power by falsely filing documents in Civil suit number 26/2020 at Nyando law courts on the alleged electrocution of Beatrice Adhiambo on January 30th, 2021.

This the court heard was false.

In the second count, she reportedly attempted to obtain money under false pretense contrary to section 389 of the Penal code.

In count three, she is charged with making a document without authority and in the final count, she uttered a false document with the intention to defraud money.

“That on March 3rd 2020 at Nyando law courts knowingly and fraudulently uttered a forged document namely discharge summary to Caren Onyango, a court administrator at Nyando law courts purporting to be genuine document filled and issued by JOOTRH,” read part of the charge sheet as quoted by K24.

Defending herself, Kuke pleaded not guilty and urged the court to release her on favourable bond terms.

She has been released on Sh1 million cash bail with the case set for mention on September 15 and a hearing for October 4, 2021.

