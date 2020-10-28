Adrian Muteshi, Landowner Who Took Legal Action Against DP Ruto Dies

Adrian Muteshi, a landowner in Uasin Gishu and the first man to have taken legal action against Deputy President William Ruto has died.

The 86 year old passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 according to his family although the details of the cause of his death are still unknown.

Through an obituary in one of the local dailies, the family revealed that there will be a meeting for friends and relatives at United Kenya Club starting Thursday, October 29 from 5 PM to 7 PM.

“It is with deep sense of gratitude to say farewell to our beloved Mr Adrian Gilbert Muteshi who passed away on October 27, 2020 in Nairobi,” reads the obituary in part.

Read: DP Ruto Blasts Nation Over 900-acre Ex-VP Murumbi Land Story

Mr Adrian made national news when he took the Deputy president to court in 2010 claiming that his 100-acre piece of land in Uasin Gishu had been grabbed during the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

The deceased pointed a finger at DP Ruto, the then Eldoret North MP.

In Ruto’s defense, he claimed he had legally purchased the land from one Dorothy Jemutai Yator who had reportedly divided the land into 9 parcels before selling.

Read Also: EVIDENCE that William RUTO Owns Weston Hotel Which Grabbed KCAA Land

“We are going for the people who sold the land to us because they are the people who put us in difficulties,” Ruto’s lawyer in the matter Katwa Kigen told reporters in 2017.

For instance, Ruto’s lawyers argued that it was not his fault since he had followed the due procedure to purchase the parcel of land.

Mr Adrian, however, won the suit as the court ruled in his favor declaring that he had been deprived of his land. The DP consequently was ordered to pay Sh5 million to Mr Adrian for occupying his land illegally.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu