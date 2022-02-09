in SPORTS

Adidas Shun Kurt Zouma Over Cat Video

Adidas has ended its sponsorship deal with Kurt Zouma following the video footage of him kicking and slapping one of his cats.

He was fined Ksh. 38 million by West Ham this morning and his two cats have been taken into care by the RSPCA, a UK animal welfare charity.

Despite the fine, West Ham fielded the French international in their 1-0 win over Watford United in the Premier League last night.

AdidasKurt Zouma

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

