Adelle Onyango on Childhood Experiences, Successful Media Career

Media personality and former Kiss FM presenter has opened up on her early childhood life, joining media and the successes that came thereafter.

In an interview with CTA, the bubbly media girl recounted her fun childhood experiences, the drift afterward and landing her first job at One FM.

Adelle says she grew up in a not-so-typical African home, with her father, mother and three sisters. She recounts having a pretty good life as they lived in Nairobi’s Karen estate.

The Legally Clueless podcaster says her creativity and love for art started at a very young age, being the last born she would find herself all by herself with her sisters isolating her.

Years later, Adelle says things started drifting apart and life became quite harder after her mother got diagnosed with breast cancer. The same year, her parents were going through a divorce.

On joining the media and entertainment industry, the former presenter says it was purely by chance.

For instance, her focus while in campus was public relations but she only joined a unit in broadcast media after being late for classes.

Apparently, she ran late for a public relations class and since the lecturer was so strict, she switched to a broadcast.

“USIU started a radio station towards my third year in campus and towards that year, I legead on signing up for one of my courses so the ones that I wanted were full so then I had to take, I think it was called integrated media, some fancy name which sounded like it would look nice on a degree saying that I’ve done this, remember my concentration is PR so I’ve not done any broadcast media courses,” she said in the interview.

Adelle says she got one call from One FM which later changed her life thus owing her successes to the people who took a chance on her.

She was called to step in for one of the hosts who was stuck in traffic and she did excellently thus got an offer for the job. “When One FM was setting up, I received a call from a guy called Tim…he said, I want you as a presenter can you be a radio presenter? I said yes knowing that I did not know anything about radio.” Adelle added.

Over the years, Adelle has worked in different media houses including Kiss FM where she hosted the morning show with Shaffie Weru. She later quit and started her podcast, Legally clueless which is doing great.

She has also been nominated for numerous awards and named among BBC 100 women in 2017. Notably, she is very vocal in championing women’s rights on social media.

Here’s the full interview:

