Adele Prompts Spotify to Remove Default Shuffle Button From Albums

British Singer and Songwriter, Adele has gotten Spotify to remove the default shuffle button from all album pages.

In a tweet directed to Spotify, Adele said Spotify should play the songs in the order intended by the artist.

“We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason.” Adele tweeted.

“Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.”

To which Spotify responded “anything for you”

The company later issued a statement saying they are making ‘play the new default feature for all albums, as opposed to ‘shuffle’

“As always, we will continue to iterate our products and features to create the best experiences for both artists and their fans,” the statement concluded.

A Spotify spokesperson told BBC that the audio-streaming platform was happy to make the change which had been long requested by artists and listeners alike.

Adele recently released her album ’30’, six years since the release of her last album. It was available for streaming on Spotify from Friday.

Written by Vanessa Murrey

