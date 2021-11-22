Adele Prompts Spotify to Remove Default Shuffle Button From Albums

To which Spotify responded “anything for you”

Read: Music Streaming Platform, Spotify, To Launch in Kenya, 80 Other Markets

The company later issued a statement saying they are making ‘play the new default feature for all albums, as opposed to ‘shuffle’

“As always, we will continue to iterate our products and features to create the best experiences for both artists and their fans,” the statement concluded.

A Spotify spokesperson told BBC that the audio-streaming platform was happy to make the change which had been long requested by artists and listeners alike.

Adele recently released her album ’30’, six years since the release of her last album. It was available for streaming on Spotify from Friday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu