VIDEO: Believe In Yourselves, Arsenal Hero Adebayor Encourages Harambee Stars Players

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Adebayor spared a thought for Harambee Stars players after their game against Togo’s Sparrow Hawks in Lomè, Togo last evening.

Despite failing to make it to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, Stars produced arguably one of their best away performances in recent times, beating Togo 1-2 to end their campaign on a high note.

This despite missing four key players in lead striker Michael Olunga, midfielder Lawrence Juma, goalkeeper Ian Otieno and defender Joash Onyango who tested positive for the COVID-19. Kenya desputed the results.

Encouraged by the stellar show, Adebayor followed the players inside the dressing room where he addressed them in front of head coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee.

The former Manchester City and Real Madrid striker told the players to believe and protect themselves from the COVID-19.

“I just want to tell you guys to believe in yourselves, no matter what just give it 100%, you never know what tomorrow is made of, you can become a hero or a villain, put all the chances on your side to become a hero.”

“Good luck as you continue with your careers, we have to wear masks and protect ourselves, if we are not healthy we cannot do our job so you guys have to send the message out there so once again good luck,” said Adebayor, a former African footballer of the year.

Abdalla Hassan and Masud Juma scored for Kenya while Togo’s consolation came from Henri Eninful late penalty.

