Fed Up Adebayor Says He Did Not Bring Coronavirus To Togo As Pressure To Make Donations Piles

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor is unhappy he’s being prevailed upon to make donations towards fight against Coronavirus in Togo.

Adebayor feels just because other football stars are aiding the fight through donations especially to the less fortunate, he shouldn’t be forced to follow suit.

In Africa where the disease has not taken route like in Europe and America, football stars Samuel Eto’o of Cameroon, Didier Drogba of Cote d’ivoire and Kenya’s Victor Wanyama have come forth to assist.

But Adebayor says he’s his own man and shouldn’t be swayed by what others are doing, after all he’s not responsible for the disease’s spread in Lome, Togo.

“For those who say that I do not donate, let me be very clear, I do not donate. Very simple,” the former Manchester City and Real Madrid forward said in a widely circulated online video.

“I do what I want to do, I eat what I want to eat and this is the most important. Afterwards, there will be people who will criticize me for the fact that I did not make a foundation in Lomé.”

“But it seems that it was me who brought the coronavirus virus to Lomé. It is very unfortunate, but it is like that and it is the country that is like that.”

“You can compare me to Didier Drogba, you can compare me to Samuel Eto’o, but unfortunately I am not Didier Drogba, I am not Samuel Eto’o. I am Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor and I will always do what I want to do.”

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu