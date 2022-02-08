Address Me as COTU SG, Atwoli Hits Back at Hussein Mohamed

COTU SG Francis Atwoli has hit out at Hussein Mohamed stating that he should address him correctly following suicide remarks made yesterday.

Atwoli while speaking in Mombasa in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe among others had urged those living close to Deputy President William Ruto in Sugoi to cut down trees after the August polls for the fear that he would take away his own life if he loses.

Responding to the same, Hussein who is in charge of communications in DP Ruto’s UDA Party castigated Atwoli for the remarks made yesterday terming them as reckless and going against the tenets of democracy.

According to the DP’s party, his opponents are stirring emotions to cause violence and prepare the stage to reject the will of Kenyans.

“The remarks by Atwoli are completely unnecessary and go against the tenets of democracy. For Kenyans inflicted with violence and death including in the context of elections, this is not a laughing matter,” said Hussein.

Statement: Response to Azimio reckless remarks: “…to use suicide as humor in electioneering, at a national health function attended by the Health Cabinet Secretary and presided by the Head of State… pic.twitter.com/Qk6VgiSic8 — Hussein Mohamed, MBS. (@HusseinMohamedg) February 8, 2022

Hussein noted that the fact that those present during the state function found Atwoli’s comments funny, is an indication that they do not understand the “struggles of the Kenyan Hustler”.

Atwoli now wants Hussein to address him correctly, as the COTU SG adding that he does not have an office in Azimio la Umoja.

“Somebody should tell Hussein Muhamed that I am COTU(K), Secretary-General I have an office and I have no office in Azimio. He should address me correctly if he’s to help JUDA,” Atwoli said.

Somebody should tell Hussein Muhamed that Iam COTU(K), Secretary General I have an office and I have no office in Azimio. He should address me correctly if he’s to help JUDA. — Francis Atwoli NOM (DZA), CBS, EBS, MBS. (@AtwoliDza) February 8, 2022

