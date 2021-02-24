Adamant Ahmednasir Threatens To Expose Judiciary As Ex-CJ Maraga Sues For Defamation

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has sued Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi over alleged defamation.

In documents filed at Milimali Law Courts’ Civil Division, the retired President of the Supreme Court of Kenya claimed that on January 12, 2021, the city lawyer published and circulated a defamatory, libellous and scandalous tweet on his Twitter page.

In the tweet, the senior lawyer popularly known as “Grand Mullah” alleged that while serving as the Head of the Judiciary, Maraga protected a judge of the Supreme Court accused of receiving a bribe.

“If CJ Maraga is a decent and honest Kenyan, he should come clean on the issue of the senior judge of the Supreme Court who took KSh220 million bribe. CJ Maraga and I know the judge…intelligent Kenyans must read a lot on Maraga’s astute silence on this matter, ” the tweet reads.

According to the ex-CJ, the remarks shared to the lawyer’s over 1 million followers were falsely intended, calculated, contrived and designed to portray him as a dishonest Kenyan and injure his character and reputation as a retired CJ, statesman and a church elder at the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church.

Read: Maraga: Why Parliament Should Impeach Uhuru

“The plaintiff has been disgraced, humiliated, subjected to untold embarrassment and ostracised in his personal capacity and professional standing as a retired CJ,” said Maraga.

Maraga now wants the lawyer to pull down the tweet and publish an apology on his Twitter page as well as in the local dailies, Standard and Daily Nation newspapers.

He also wants Ahmednasir compelled to pay damages for libel and defamation as well as meet the costs of the suit.

But taking to his verified page, an adamant Ahmednasir threatened to expose more “rot” in the Third Arm of government, claiming that the unnamed judge had obtained fraudulent compensation from the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) after falsifying “some land’s evaluation” report.

Read Also: CJ Maraga Rejects Goats Gifted By Senator Malala

“The SICKENING pretensions by X CJ David Maraga that he doesn’t know the Senior Supreme Court Judge who received a bribe of Kshs 220 m & is struggling to sell a farm in Nyandarua for Ksh350 m is breathtaking. Now he has filed a suit I will unmask Kenya biggest bribe in Supreme Court, ” he wrote.

“That Senior Judge of the Supreme Court falsified evaluation report for some land which he registered in his daughter’s name and got huge fraudulent compensation from SGR. The police investigated the matter and recommended prosecution….but…but…but… David Maraga.”

That SENIOR JUDGE of the SUPREME COURT falsified evaluation report for some land which he registered in his DAUGHTER'S name and got HUGE FRAUDULENT COMPENSATION from SGR. The police investigated the matter and recommended prosecution….but…but…but..@dkmaraga — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) February 23, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu