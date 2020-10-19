Actor Nick Mutuma Breaks Silence As Sexual Assault Allegations Resurface

Actor Nick Mutuma has broken the silence following sexual allegation claims that have resurfaced from 2016.

This is in reference to a thread that went viral in 2016 where he was accused of battering a woman among other claims.

I entirely deny the story that is currently circulating about me. I’m extremely distressed that I’m being linked to this. I am passionate about creating an environment where women feel – and are – safe and respected. I would like to speak to @koomegitobu and his gf directly. — Nick Mutuma (@nickmutuma) November 10, 2017

In a statement shared on Twitter, the actor has intimated that the resurfaced allegations have caused him and his family pain hence should not be dragged any longer.

Read: Nick Mutuma Under Siege For Allegedly Forcing Self On Women

“The allegations that came out against me in 2017 have since resurfaced and have taken a toll on me… they have affected my family and sadly continue to affect the people in my personal and professional life,” his statement reads in part.

He adds, “I do not want my silence to be interpreted as guilt or complacency, yet I do not want to speak and have my words misrepresented, I have been tried at the court of public opinion and ruled guilty by persons with malicious intentions.”

Mutuma further stated that he is against any form of abuse against women thus the allegations should be used to tear down his career and everything he has built over the years.

“I would like to categorically state that I am against any form of abuse against women and I have always been.” He said.

Read Also: First Ever Kenyan Film ‘Sincerely, Daisy’ To Premiere on Netflix

Mutuma’s allegations were resurfaced following a thread of claims leveled against producer Jaaz Odongo. A woman accused Odongo of rape, with several other accusers affirming the same.

For instance, social media users did not understand how Mutuma and Odongo are friends yet the latter is accused of assaulting women.

lol at you not understanding that inaction and silence is a direct support of harmful systems & individuals; sitting on here acting like Nick Mutuma & Jaaz Odongo miraculously continue to succeed without any form of enabling & support. I have a beach to sell you in Wote. — parachichi (@colourmequeerke) October 19, 2020

Musician Fena Gitu addressed the issue in a tweet stating that she has cut professional ties with Odongo who served as her producer.

STATEMENT. Blessed Sunday Fam 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qyTVw1kbyX — Fena Gitu (@Fena_menal) October 18, 2020

Read Also: Did Fena Gitu Just Confirm Lesbian Rumours in New Music Video?

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

So. After this @nickmutuma issue resurfaced, my partner & I have been discussing how best to go about all this. To be very clear, this was an issue Nick & my family resolved back in 2017 & we since moved on from. This is what my partner has to say: https://t.co/gOxSSGbFLK — Koome Gitobu (@KoomeGitobu) October 18, 2020

The toxic habit of trying to bring down our own after they hit milestones needs to go. How are all these supposed accusations only coming after Nick Mutuma's movie made it to Netflix? Where was this energy before the news of the movie came out? Weird flex. #BoycottNickMutuma — King Bee (@KingBee_Kiragu) October 16, 2020

I question why they had yo wait for a breakthrough for them to start such accusations. — JadeBobographer (@jade_bobo254) October 19, 2020

Nick. You have my sympathies, but with all due respect, you have not said that you did not sexually assault anyone. Any chance you can categorically deny that you did? People can do things they're against. Please be clear and say it in a full sentence. Did you or did you not? — ZionPearl (@zionpearl) October 19, 2020

I see the resurrection of the Nick Mutuma assault conversation has resurrected #JaazOdongo s too. As it should.The music industry opted to be very silent when the allegations came out.Not surprised. Seems like it’s the same drill.Hold people accountable unless it’s your homies — Abba ➐ (@Abbakidenda) October 17, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu