Actor Nick Mutuma Breaks Silence As Sexual Assault Allegations Resurface

Actor Nick Mutuma has broken the silence following sexual allegation claims that have resurfaced from 2016.

This is in reference to a thread that went viral in 2016 where he was accused of battering a woman among other claims.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the actor has intimated that the resurfaced allegations have caused him and his family pain hence should not be dragged any longer.

“The allegations that came out against me in 2017 have since resurfaced and have taken a toll on me… they have affected my family and sadly continue to affect the people in my personal and professional life,” his statement reads in part.

He adds, “I do not want my silence to be interpreted as guilt or complacency, yet I do not want to speak and have my words misrepresented, I have been tried at the court of public opinion and ruled guilty by persons with malicious intentions.”

Mutuma further stated that he is against any form of abuse against women thus the allegations should be used to tear down his career and everything he has built over the years.

“I would like to categorically state that I am against any form of abuse against women and I have always been.” He said.
Mutuma’s allegations were resurfaced following a thread of claims leveled against producer Jaaz Odongo. A woman accused Odongo of rape, with several other accusers affirming the same.

For instance, social media users did not understand how Mutuma and Odongo are friends yet the latter is accused of assaulting women.

Musician Fena Gitu addressed the issue in a tweet stating that she has cut professional ties with Odongo who served as her producer.

