Economist David Ndii, 4 Others Move To Supreme Court To Challenge BBI Constitutional Reforms

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga’s push to amend the constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is now facing fresh challenges after activists moved to court to challenge it.

The petitioners are economist David Ndii, Jerotich Seii, James Ngondi, Wanjiku Gikonyo and Ikal Angelei.

They want the case certified urgent and forwarded to Chief Justice David Maraga to constitute a three-judge bench to hear the matter.

Those listed as respondents in the case include the Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki, the Speaker of National Assembly Justin Muturi, Speaker of Senate Ken Lusaka and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

As Kenya marked its 10th anniversary of the 2010 Constitution last month, President Kenyatta stated that the constitution needed urgent amendment.

Read: State Out To Frustrate Anti-BBI Crusaders?

The President said the 2010 Constitution had served the country well but needed to be changed to align with new realities.

On his part, Odinga has reiterated the need for a referendum before 2022 Elections to amend the constitution.

Before the coronavirus struck in March, Odinga had led his troops across the country to drum up support for BBI and the referendum.

Read Also: List Of Politicians With Graft Cases But Cleansed By BBI

The country is yet to see the final report from the BBI task force formed by the President and the ODM leader to consolidate Kenyans’ views.

Proposals in the initial BBI report presented to the two leaders in November last year included adjusting the Executive structure to introduce a Prime Minister’s with two deputies who will sit in Parliament.

More Follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu