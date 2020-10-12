Activist Robbed After Sharing Selfie With DP Ruto On Social Media

A political activist was last week robbed at gunpoint after she shared a “selfie” with Deputy President William Ruto.

Rodah Ingashani had accompanied some six people from Mlango Kubwa ward to the DP’s Karen residence.

Ms Ingashani had shared the selfie on her Facebook page two days before the Friday robbery.

According to her, the robbers who raided their Mathare 2 home must have believed that she left Ruto’s home with loads of cash.

“I suspect the robbers thought we had a lot of money as they insisted that we give them more,” she told People Daily.

The hooded men, she said, stormed her fifth-floor apartment, shot her 17-year-old son, Kevin Ambutsi, in the stomach and made away with Sh18,000 in cash, TV set, home theatre, and four mobile phones all valued at Sh85,000.

“I heard a sound but never imagined it was a gunshot. I woke up only to be confronted by a hooded man next to our bed.

“I then heard a voice from the living room warning us not to raise any alarm,” she recounted.

The boy was rushed to MSF hospital along Juja Road and later transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for specialized treatment.

Officers recovered a spent cartridge of calibre 9mm at the scene of the incident.

So far the police are yet to make an arrest.

