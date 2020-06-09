in NEWS

Activist Mutemi Wa Kiama Live Streams Dramatic Night Arrest At His Home On Facebook

Activist Kiama Wa Mutemi [Photo/Courtesy]

Activist Mutemi Wa Kiama was on Tuesday night taken into custody by people who identified themselves as police officers.

The group of about five men who said they are detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), broke into Kiama’s house in Dagoretti after he refused to open and demanded a warrant of arrest, which they didn’t produce.

The individuals didn’t produce any documents to prove their identity either.

Kiama streamed the incident live on Facebook and the video ended with one of them forcefully taking his phone.

Despite Kiama demanding a reason for his arrest, he did not get any answer.

Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi confirmed that Kiama was taken to Capitol Hill Police Station where he is being held.

He has been booked for digital pirating of a book.

Kenyans on social media have condemned the incident calling on the DCI to come out clean on Kiama’s violent arrest.

Kenyans on Twitter, popularly known as KoT, have began a hashtag #FreeMutemiKiama while condemning police brutality in the country.

Today’s incident is similar to a dramatic arrest of the outspoken admin of popular Facebook group Buyer Beware, Mildred Atieno, in January this year.

Mildred, who was accused of incitement, filmed police officers lobbying teargas into her gated home before arresting her.

Here are some of the reactions:

Written by Wycliffe

