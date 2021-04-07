Activist Mutemi wa Kiama Arrested over Viral Photo Warning World Against Issuing Loans To Uhuru

Activist Mutemi wa Kiama was last evening arrested over cybercrime offenses.

This was revealed on Wednesday morning by rights activist Boniface Mwangi.

According to Mwangi, the police accuse Kiama of making a viral notice with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s face warning the world against entering into loan agreements with him on behalf of the country.

There is also another notice claiming that President Kenyatta’s deputy, William Ruto, is not suitable to hold public office.

“He’s being taken to court this morning on cybercrime offences,” said Mwangi.

The notices have been trending on social media since early this week.

Over the weekend, Kenyans took to social media to protest a move by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to approve Kenya’s Sh255 billion loan.

Taking to IMF pages, Kenyans questioned the Jubilee administration’s insatiable appetite for loans, saying the government can’t account for the ones it has taken before.

Many of the Kenyans, who have since signed an online petition to ‘compel’ IMF to cancel the loan, were aggrieved by some of the government projects which had been marred by corruption.

Yesterday, Germany’s international broadcaster, Deutsche Welle (DW), highlighted the grievances posing, “Is there any logic to the IMF giving loans to governments, which have demonstrated a clear lack of accountability processes?”

