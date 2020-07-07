Activist Boniface Mwangi Arrested While Calling For Release Of Saba Saba Protesters

Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi has been arrested and is currently detained at Central Police Station.

Kahawa Tungu understands that Mwangi was arrested after he went to the station to protest the arrest of at least 20 rights activists who participated in Saba Saba march on Tuesday morning.

Among those said to have been arrested were Editar Ochieng and Wilfred Olal of Mathare Social Justice Centre.

Others are Vincent Odhiambo, Frank Chacha, Ruth Ochieng, Rian Mercy, Belinda Adhiambo

Caren Akinyi, Sharon Risper, Angela Hope, Caren Brandy, Emily Akinyi, Lavian Anyango, Beryl Anyango, Beatrice Adhiambo and Millicent Atieno.

Mwangi had earlier, in a tweet, said that police disrupted the peaceful march, teargassed and arrested innocent participants.

“Police everywhere, hiding with Sankara Kinuthia somewhere in the CBD. Police have decided to violate the constitution and target active citizens for #SabaSabaMarchForOurlives. Shockingly, most Kenyans don’t even know it’s #SabaSaba. We need to rewrite our history books, ” he wrote.

Police everywhere, hiding with @SankaraKinuthia somewhere in the CBD. Police have decided to violate the constitution and target active citizens for #SabaSabaMarchForOurlives. Shockingly , most Kenyans don’t even know it’s #SabaSaba. We need to rewrite our history books. pic.twitter.com/hcw3quA89T — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) July 7, 2020

Kenyans, please ask President Uhuru Kenyatta @StateHouseKenya, police boss @IG_NPS @NPSOfficial_KE why they have teargassed, beaten and arrested peaceful citizens taking part in #SabaSabaMarchForOurlives

The active citizens haven’t broken any law. #SabaSaba Not Yet Uhuru. https://t.co/7cr6CqYlFN — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) July 7, 2020

Today was 30th Saba Saba anniversary, the day on which nationwide protests took place in 1990 to demand multiparty democracy from the Moi regime.

In today’s protests, the activists were condemning police brutality witnessed in the country in the recent past.

Netizens have taken to social media to call for the immediate release of Mwangi and his colleagues.

