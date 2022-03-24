Active Politics Isn’t for Me- Janet Mbugua Responds After Kiambu DG Offer

Media personality Janet Mbugua has responded to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria following claims that she turned down the opportunity to be his Deputy in the Kiambu Gubernatorial race.

Through her social media, Mbugua acknowledged the opportunity given to her although saying active politics is not for her.

“Thanks, Moses Kuria for considering me capable to serve Kiambu County as Dep Gov. Indeed, active engagement in politics isn’t for me at the moment. I remain available in support of quality service to the good people of Kiambu & all of Kenya, more so vulnerable women & girls,” she wrote.

Thanks @HonMoses_Kuria

for considering me capable to serve Kiambu County as Dep Gov.

Indeed, active engagement in politics isnt for me at the moment. I remain available in support of quality service to the good people of Kiambu & all of Kenya, more so vulnerable women & girls. — Janet Mbugua (@OfficialJMbugua) March 24, 2022

Kuria on Thursday claimed that Janet received the best marks in his hunt for a substantive DG but declined the offer to attend to “personal emergencies”.

“I am shattered. After scoring the highest marks in the talent search for Kiambu Deputy Governor, Janet Mbugua will not be taking up the job due to unforeseen personal emergencies that she has to attend to in the immediate term,” he tweeted.

The MP went on to declare that he hopes to work with the Inua Dada founder and find ways to benefit from her experience.

“My administration will definitely find a way to benefit from Janet Mbugua’s experience and capacity in the future. I feel the loss. Janet is a huge inspiration for the youth, for professionals, for women and for young mothers of this country,” he continued.

Kuria asked interested female candidates to apply to be his running mate in the Kiambu Governorship campaign on March 9 through an advert placed on local dailies.

The firebrand MP said he was searching for an assertive and professional woman to deputize him.

“The successful candidate must possess a Master’s Degree and a proven track record leading a complex organization with at least a 10-year work experience, five of which must be in a senior executive level,” the ad read in part.

The candidates were also required to be self-motivated and self-driven. They must also have been residents on Kiambu county.

Also seeking to unseat Governor James Nyoro are former governors William Kabogo and Ferdinand Waititu. Others include; Senator Kimani Wamatangi, Wainaina Jungle.

