Acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura Approves Ksh27 Billion NMS Budget

Acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura has signed budget warrants paving way for release of Ksh37.5 billion that has been on hold since October.

Out of the Ksh37.5 billion, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) was allocated Ksh27.1 billion while the county government was allocated Ksh6.4 billion while Ksh2 billion was allocated to the County Assembly.

Toppled governor Mike Sonko rejected the Ksh37.7 billion Appropriation Bill in October, saying ‘illegal’ amendments were made to the budget.

Sonko said that NMS was designed to defraud him and the people of Nairobi of their constitutional rights.

The NMS, he said, has caused confusion in the execution of the deed of transfer that handed over five key functions including Health.

Badi’s faction has claimed that the county government has rendered them cashless hence delaying delivery of services.

Sonko was impeached last week on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution and misuse of office.

