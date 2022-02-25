It is an Act of God – Governor Lenku on Collapsed Sh100 Million Paai Bridge

God is to blame for the collapse of the Sh100 million Paai bridge on Thursday, Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku has said.

In a statement read on his behalf by county minister Alex Kilowua, the county boss said reinforcements will be carried out on the bridge that came down following heavy rains.

“This is an act of God, but we will not leave anything to chance. We will do more reinforcement on this bridge,” said Kilowua.

Lenku explained that the bridge only “tilted” on the “central pier”.

“Those who were saying the bridge has been swept away are the same people who were against its construction,” explained the first time governor.

He claimed that floodwater weakened the bridge’s middle pillar, causing it to fall to one side, causing it to collapse.

“This happened because of the loose soil that was exacerbated by the rising waters caused by the heavy downfall,” he continued.

The Sh100 million spent on the bridge’s construction is not lost, said Lenku, because the constructor was still on site.

“He will start the work on Monday as agreed without any further spending by the county government,” said the county chief.

Area residents, who spoke to members of the press on Thursday morning, said the remaining pillars appear shaky and the whole structure could come tumbling down any time.

“The bridge tumbled down in the middle of the night. Those individuals who were waiting for the rains to subside to go home found the bridge collapsed,” a resident said.

The bridge constructed across River Orkeriai was launched last week by the governor.

“This Bridge will transform this area economically. Just a year ago when it rained, trucks full of horticultural produce could get stuck at the river for days unable to cross thus resulting in huge losses for farmers and traders,” said Lenku, during the launch.

