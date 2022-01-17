ACK Worshipers Protest Dismissal of Divorced Archdeacon

On Sunday, worshipers of the ACK St. John Gichami church in Othaya, Nyeri County, held a protest against Archdeacon John Gachau’s dismissal due to his marital status.

The man of the cloth was suspended on December 21 from pastoral work by Bishop Joseph Kagunda and was blocked from accessing the precincts of the church on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Gachau was sacked in 2015 over alleged homosexuality but was in 2018 reinstated by a Nyeri court in 2018 after he successfully challenged his suspension and sued for defamation.

The court found Kagunda guilty of contempt and awarded the archdeacon, and two other clerics, Sh6.8 million in damages.

The clergy man was dismissed and replaced by Rev Peter Karimi Gathuku after he separated from his wife. Church laws require him (Gachau) to remarry within six months.

“As is the requirement of every priest as per our Constitution article (vi) subsection 5 (j) every priest is expected to fashion the lives of himself or herself and of the members of his family in such a fashion that they may adorn the gospel of our Lord and saviour and may serve a profitable example to the lay membership of the fellowship,” a letter to the Mt Kenya West diocese reads in part.

On Sunday, however, worshipers declined to be led by the new archdeacon and instead fetched Gachau from his home.

The worshipers displayed placards that read, “Wives are not bought in the supermarket”.

They demanded to be led in worship by the suspended man of the cloth who accepted their plea.

A church goer identified as James Wachira, said the congregants will not allow anyone else including the Bishop to take over the church. They threatened to split for the ACK Mt Kenya West diocese if they will not be allowed to have Gachau lead them.

“The two were candidates for the Bishop post and we believe this is personal and for that reason, we rejected the new priest. We don’t want to be dragged on personal issues,” said Wachira.

“We will retain our contributions, and will implore ways and means of facilitating Gachau, who we acknowledge as our priest.”

Gachau and his replacement Rev Gathuku are said to be embroiled in a fight over who will take over the diocese.

Bishop Kagunda is on the other hand set to retire later this year.

