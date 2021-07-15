Two Accidents Along Mwea-Embu Highway Leave 3 Dead, Several Injured

Two separate accidents along the Mwea-Embu Highway have left two people dead, three others nursing serious injuries.

According to Mwea-East sub-county police commander Daniel Kitavi, the accidents happened yesterday evening.

The first one was at Gwa Kariba bridge near Difathas trading centre where a lorry collided with a motorcycle leaving the driver dead on the spot.

One other person who was a passenger was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The second one happened at Murubara where a saloon car collided with a boda boda after losing control. The boda boda rider died on the spot while the three occupants of the salon car were rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries.

“The boda boda rider died on the spot while his passenger was pronounced dead on arrival at Kimbimbi sub-county hospital,” the police commander told Citizen.

He added, “The saloon car driver was on a road test when the accident happened, I’m told his co-driver a lady wanted him to avoid incoming tractor when the accident happened.”

Further reports that the driver of the salon car vanished after being taken to the hospital for the injuries he sustained.

A manhunt has been set up for him with police calling on the public to report in case he is found.

