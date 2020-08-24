“It Was An Accident,” Suspect In Kevin Omwenga Killing Tells Police

One of the suspects arrested over the weekend in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man identified as Kevin Omwenga in Nairobi’s Kilimani area on Friday night has claimed that the shooting was an accident.

Reports indicate that Robert Bodo, in his police statement, said that the gun went off while they were scuffling over it after a disagreement.

Bodo, who is a bodyguard to the second suspect Chris Obure, who is also in police custody, told sleuths probing the alleged murder that he took the gun from his boss’ office at Senteu Plaza next to Galana suits where the shooting occurred.

He claimed that he took the pistol on Friday, August 21 at around 6am and returned it a few minutes before midnight.

Bodo told the police that Omwenga had borrowed the gun to “show off” as they left a joint along Argwings Kodhek Road for Ngara where they picked a female companion.

When he wanted to leave from Omwenga’s house, where apparently there was a party in the sitting room, he pulled the 28-year-old to the bedroom to take back his boss’ gun.

He told the police that a scuffle ensued leading to the fatal shooting.

Bodo’s statement recorded at the Kilimani Police station, however, does not explain what the argument was about, and who between him and Omwenga pulled the trigger that released the bullet that ripped through the latter’s chest and hit a wall on the bedroom. Earlier, reports indicated that the two were feuding over a fake gold deal gone wrong.

Omwenga was pronounced dead on arrival at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital.

Bodo insists that he and Omwenga were good friends.

Obure was arrested after it emerged that the gun used in the killing belonged to him.

Obure, who introduces himself to his colleagues as a city businessman, had been declared unfit to hold a firearm after several cases of gun misuse. Police are now probing how he acquired the gun.

Sleuths are also looking into Omwenga’s lifestyle after it emerged he quit his work as a manager at a motor bazaar in Lavington and was very broke in March this year and was unable to pay his rent.

He is reported to have bounced back and has over the past few months acquired high-end cars.

Bodo and his boss Obure are expected to be arraigned today, Monday, August 24.

