Accident on Nakuru Highway Leaves 5 Dead, Several Injured (Photos)

accident
Wreckage of a 14 seater matatu after an accident along the Nakuru Highway (Image/Courtesy)

At least 5 people have been reported dead and several others nursing serious injuries following an early morning accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

Through a post shared on Facebook, the accident involved a 14 seater matatu and a lorry. Most of the passengers who were in that matatu are reported to have died on the spot while others passed on while they were being ferried to the hospital.

accident
Accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway (Courtesy)

Further reports reveal that the accident was a result of poor visibility due to foggy weather.

This has been confirmed by Lari Police boss Stephen Kirui who called on motorists to be extremely careful when plying along the route due to the foggy weather.

“We have launched investigations to establish what really happened,” Kirui said.



More follows:

Accident

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

