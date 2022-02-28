Accident Along Kisii-Nyamira Highway Leaves 5 Dead, Several Injured

5 people have died in an early morning accident along the Kisii-Nyamira highway and several others were seriously injured.

Reports indicate that a matatu that was carrying passengers rammed into a stationary trailer in Nyakome area.

This has been confirmed by Nyamira County Commissioner Michael Lesimam who revealed that four men and a woman died on the spot and their bodies have been moved to Nyamira County and Referral Hospital Mortuary.

“A matatu hit a lorry that was parked beside the road. Investigations have started to ascertain the exact cause of the accident,” the county commissioner said.

BREAKING: Five people died on the spot while five others were rushed to hospital after a Nissan Matatu they were traveling in hit a stationary lorry at Nyakome on the Kisii – Nyamira highway early morning at 4am today. @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/Nahck34fCG — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) February 28, 2022

Three others were seriously injured and are currently admitted to Nyamira Referral hospital.

Authorities have called on drivers to exercise caution while driving more so in the early mornings.

More to follow:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...