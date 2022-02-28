in NEWS

Accident Along Kisii-Nyamira Highway Leaves 5 Dead, Several Injured

accident
Kisii-Nyamira accident (Image/Courtesy)

5 people have died in an early morning accident along the Kisii-Nyamira highway and several others were seriously injured.

Reports indicate that a matatu that was carrying passengers rammed into a stationary trailer in Nyakome area.

This has been confirmed by Nyamira County Commissioner Michael Lesimam who revealed that four men and a woman died on the spot and their bodies have been moved to Nyamira County and Referral Hospital Mortuary.

“A matatu hit a lorry that was parked beside the road. Investigations have started to ascertain the exact cause of the accident,” the county commissioner said.

Three others were seriously injured and are currently admitted to Nyamira Referral hospital.

Authorities have called on drivers to exercise caution while driving more so in the early mornings.

More to follow:

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

