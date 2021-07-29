Accident Involving Kirinyaga County Ambulance Leaves 11 Nursing Serious Injuries

A Wednesday evening accident involving an ambulance from Kirinyaga County and a NENO Sacco matatu has left 11 people nursing serious injuries.

The accident happened in Mwea where the ambulance headed to Kerugoya from Embu hospital crashed with the matatu that was heading to Embu from Nairobi.

This has been confirmed by Gichugu sub-county police commander Anthony Mbogo who intimated that the drivers of the two vehicles sustained serious injuries and are recovering in hospital.

The matatu was carrying 9 passengers who are ideally nursing injuries after the accident. A middle-aged woman who was in the ambulance however was not injured and is recuperating well at the hospital.

“I called my officers to the scene shortly after the accident where 11 people were taken to Embu hospital. The patient who was a middle-aged woman was not injured, officers made sure everything was safe,” said the police boss.

Two weeks ago, two separate accidents along the Mwea-Embu Highway left two people dead, three others nursing serious injuries.

Mwea-East sub-county police commander Daniel Kitavi said the first one was at Gwa Kariba bridge near Difathas trading centre where a lorry collided with a motorcycle leaving the driver dead on the spot.

One other person who was a passenger was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The second one happened at Murubara where a saloon car collided with a boda boda after losing control. The boda boda rider died on the spot while the three occupants of the salon car were rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries. "The boda boda rider died on the spot while his passenger was pronounced dead on arrival at Kimbimbi sub-county hospital," the police commander told Citizen.