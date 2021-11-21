Accident Along Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway Leaves Four dead, Three Injured

A Saturday accident along the busy Narok- Mai Mahiu Road left four dead and three critically injured. The 7pm accident occurred near Maltauro area, about 40 kilometres from Narok County.

An eye witness, Benson Mutua, who recounted the events said the accident happened after a trailer that was speeding downhill lost control and hit an oncoming lorry head-on before bursting into flames.

“I noticed something strange when the trailer overtook me and within a fraction of a second I saw the trailer rolling several times,” said Mutua, a tour guide.

“The driver of the trailer reportedly lost control of it after hitting bumps before ramming a lorry forcing it to roll, catching fire moments later,” another witness said.

Read: Detectives Nab Man For Filing False Robbery With Violence Report

The trailer which was headed to Nairobi, was carrying tealeaves, while the lorry was headed to Narok.

Other vehicles which were involved in the accident were a pick-up and a Toyota Axio.

Members of the public assisted the Police in recovering the mutilated bodies from the wreckage. They were moved to the Narok County referral hospital mortuary while the injured were admitted in the same hospital with head and limb injuries. Sources indicate that they were in stable condition.

The locals have declared the area a black spot after six more people were killed in road accidents last week.

“If the state will not heed our pleas, we will remove the bmps so as to save innocent lives,” said Godfrey Maloi, a local.