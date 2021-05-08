Accident Along Mombasa-Nairobi Highway Leaves Family of Five Dead

An early morning accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway has left five family members dead.

This has been confirmed by Coast traffic regional commandant Peter Maina adding that four other people have survived.

The survivors are in critical condition and have been taken to Kinango District Hospital for treatment.

“We will be meeting with owners of public service vehicles this weekend to inform them of the new measures,” the police boss is quoted by Nation.

In a different account of events on Wednesday night, a middle-aged man died after the vehicle he was driving rammed into a lorry on the Southern Bypass in Nairobi.

According to police, the BMW X5 driver crashed into the lorry that was on the fast lane.

The driver’s compartment was captured damaged completely and stuck under the underride guard of the commercial truck.

“We suspect the driver was speeding on the fast lane when he crashed into the rear part of the loaded lorry,” said Lang’ata OCPD Benjamin Mwanthi.

There were also claims that the lorry had stalled on the road.

A section of netizens also claimed that poor lighting on the Southern bypass contributed to the accident.

However, a senior police officer, who spoke to the Standard, said the lighting system on a section of the highway is controlled to ensure aircrafts taking off from the nearby Wilson Airport are not misdirected.

