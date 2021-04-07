Accident Along Malindi-Mombasa Highway Leaves 15 Dead, Scores Injured

15 people have been reported dead after two buses collided head-on at Kwamkikuyu area along Malindi-Mombasa Highway, several other scores injured.

This has been confirmed by Kilifi County Commissioner Kutswa Olaka who revealed that the accident involved a Muhsin bus from Mombasa to Garissa and a Sabaki shuttle minibus heading to Mombasa from Marereni.

The drivers of both vehicles died on the spot with several Kilifi county government employees said to have died from the crash.

14 people are also reported to be nursing serious injuries.

A terrible head on collision involving Muhsin Bus Service coming from Mombasa to Garissa & a matatu at Gedi near Malindi this morning. Reports say at least 20 people dead. pic.twitter.com/LBoA850cm6 — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) April 7, 2021

Traffic police together with the Red Cross team have been deployed on the spot with the bodies of the deceased taken to Malindi Hospital Mortuary.

More follows:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu