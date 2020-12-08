Accident Along Garissa-Nairobi Highway Leaves Three Dead

A Tuesday morning accident along the Garissa Nairobi Highway has left three people dead.

The accident involved a bus and a motorist who was carrying two passengers who died on the spot.

According to reports by eyewitnesses who were said to be on the ground, the boda boda rider was attempting to overtake a Probox when he lost control and rammed into an oncoming bus.

Further reports that the rider was overspeeding and wanted to overtake a vehicle at high speed but he miscalculated and it was too late.

“The rider who was speeding had just overtaken the Probox, he then tried to turn to his side but hit the car and was thrown into the bus lane hitting it head-on,” a witness is quoted by a local publication.

These sentiments were also echoed by a police officer who revealed that both the boda boda rider and the bus driver were overspeeding.

“Although the bus was over speeding, had the bodaboda rider slowed down and allowed the Probox to overtake the bus, this accident could not have happened,” said the officer.

The owner of the bus is yet to be identified as the incident has attracted huge crowds of people with a section of netizens furious, planning to set the bus on fire.

The situation has however been contained although there is a traffic snarl. The bodies of the deceased have since been taken to Garissa Mortuary as the case is ongoing.

