Absa Introduces WhatsApp Banking In South Africa

Absa Bank, a subsidiary of Barclays Africa Group Limited has introduced to its digital banking strategy, WhatsApp Banking.

Absa, South Africa clients will henceforth perform instant transactions using the bank’s ChatBanking services, which are available on Facebook Messenger, Twitter and now WhatsApp.

The service will allow clients to get their bank balance, buy electricity, purchase airtime and data via Whatsapp.

Whatsapp recently launched its banking and transactional services in India but on trial basis. Kotak Mahindra Bank was among the first banking institutions to adopt the idea.

For the service to work, clients need to register on their Absa banking profile.

Barclays Africa Group Limited on Wednesday was renamed to Absa Group Limited as a result of Barclays Africa Group’s separation from Barclays PLC.

This was after the latter reduced its majority shareholding to a minority 14.9 per cent in 2017.

The separation process, Absa CEO Maria Ramos noted will be completed in 2020.

