Kenyan Volleyballer Abiud Chirchir Secures Move To France

Kenyan volleyballer Abiud Chirchir has secured a move to France’s Grand Nancy Volley-Ball.

Chirchir has been featuring for Club Olympique de Kelibia of Tunisia.

The 24-year-old Kenyan International played for COK for two seasons, and earned a 4th place finish in the African club championship.

Chirchir previously played for General Service Unit, GSU before moving to Tunisia in 2019.

He has also featured for Rwanda University in the Rwandan league.

