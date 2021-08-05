Tokyo Olympics: Abel Kipsang Shatters Olympics Record In 1500M

Kenya’s Abel Kipsang set a new Olympic Record in the 1500m semi-finals in Tokyo on Thursday.

Kipsang won the second semi-final in 3:31.65 ahead of Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen (3:32.13) and Britain’s Josh Kerr (3:32.13) who wound second and third respectively.

Kenya’s World champion Timothy Cheruiyot also made it through to the final from the first semi-final that claimed the scalp of the third Kenyan in the event, Charles Simotwo, here at the National Stadium.

Jake Wightman won the first semifinal in 3:33.48 with USA’s Cole Hocker taking second in a PB of 3:33.87 and world champion Timothy Cheruiyot placing third in 3:33.95.

Kenya’s Charles Simotwo (3:34.61) finished just outside the automatic qualifying spots in sixth place to miss out on the final.

