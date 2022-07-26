Abdullahi Mohammed, Person Of Interest In IEBC Saga Finally Speaks

Abdullahi Mohammed, Seamless Technologies CEO and the person of interest in the IEBC, DCI saga has finally broken his silence.

Abdullahi during an interview with KTN News accuses the DCI Boss George Kinoti of falsehood as he alleges he gave partial information regarding the same.

Last week, the IEBC and DCI were at loggerheads following the arrests of Venezuelan nationals identified as Jose Gregorio Camargo Castellanos, Joel Gustavo Rodriguez Garcia and Salvador Javier Sosa Suarez who were said to be in the country illegally.

IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati during a press briefing accused the DCI of intimidating IEBC ICT officials who had landed in the country with election materials.

In a rejoinder, however, the DCI debunked Chebukati’s claims while ideally revealing more details pointing fingers at the Chebukati-led commission for trying to interfere with the country’s elections.

The DCI noted that the Venezuelan nationals were in the country illegally and were not employees of the IEBC as initially claimed hence the reason for their detention.

At the centre of this debacle was Abdullahi Mohammed, Seamless Technologies CEO who was mentioned more than three times.

Abdullahi now says he was sub-contracted by Smartmatic Company to aid in the coming General elections. Thus, he claims the three Venezuelans were acting on behalf of Smartmatic and his company, Seamless.

“I recorded a statement with the DCI and gave all corresponding documents that pointed to the working relations between Smartmatic, IEBC and the Venezuelan nationals and Seamless Technologies. Having cooperated with the DCI, I am surprised that the DCI chose to share partial information with the public that has since turned me into a person of interest,” Abdullahi told a local publication.

Notably, IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati has also released a statement saying the Venezuelans were in the country legally.

“It is important to note that the stickers are non-strategic election materials. The stickers were printed based on the details of the gazette notice published on July 1, 2022. The information therein is available to the public,” the statement reads in part.

Update to the nation on deployment of technology in the 2022 General Election #GE2022 pic.twitter.com/HdRZvDd9bQ — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) July 25, 2022

