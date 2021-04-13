Abdul Haji Sworn in as Garissa Senator in a Special Sitting

The late Senator Yusuf Haji’s son, Abdul Haji, has been sworn into office as Garissa Senator.

Haji took oath of office on Tuesday morning at the Senate chambers in a special sitting convened by Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

“Honoured to take Oath of Office this morning as the Senator of Garissa. Looking forward to serve the people of Garissa and Kenya at large with utmost diligence, devotion and commitment. So help me God,” he said in a tweet.

Abdul was elected Senator unopposed after local clans convinced those who had shown interest in the seat to step down in favour of Haji’s son.

Consequently, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) last week made a declaration of no contest, declaring Abdul, who had been endorsed by his father’s Jubilee party, Senator-elect.

Abdul, who is famous for his heroic acts during the September 2013 Westgate mall terror attack, recently told the Garissa electorate that he will work with all leaders for the betterment of the community.

“I’m overwhelmed by your support for coming out in larger numbers. I promise to never let you down and work towards transforming our county,” Abdul said.

The late Haji died on February 15 after jetting in from Turkey where he had been hospitalised since December last year.

Until his death, the late legislator served as chairman of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) task force.

Meanwhile, during the Tuesday special sitting, the Senate will also consider the Division of Revenue Bill (National Assembly Bills No. 7 of 2021).

