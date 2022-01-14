Abductors Differed Openly Forcing Coordinator To Order My Release – Itumbi

Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi has narrated events leading to his abduction by alleged security agents in December last year.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Itumbi, who is part of the team coordinating Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaigns, insisted that he was picked from a barbershop in Thindigua estate, Kiambu County, by police officers on December 23 as he prepared to celebrate Christmas with friends and family.

He would later be tortured before being dumped at Lucky Summer in Kasarani, Nairobi, naked.

Itumbi says he is lucky to be alive. He claims something worse could have happened were it not for the commotion during his abduction and the disagreement between the perpetrators that ensued afterward.

According to the blogger, the day started well. He was in a ‘celebrative’ mood and shared Christmas with friends on his way to meet a friend on the fateful Thursday afternoon.

“It was one of those rare days, that was easy and chilled. Then it was time to pay a few bills and also share Christmas with some people. There was also a late afternoon meeting with a good friend. I was in a celebrative mood,” the post reads.

“There is Mama Mike who sells vegetables – we chatted and I bought her some kuku and she asked to pray for me. She said a short prayer of blessing. Then my friends who sell clothes just before the road – I shared a few crates of Soda with each of them.”

Itumbi says he decided to visit the local barbershop after the friend he was supposed to meet that afternoon said he would run late.

“My friend called to say he was running late, so I decided to drive into a barbershop nearby. One I visit often and where I have made friends over the years,” Itumbi wrote.

“We chatted about life, politics and the holidays. When it was over, I shared Christmas and they wished me well too.”

Itumbi’s ‘happy’ day turned awful in a matter of seconds after bidding goodbye to his friends at the barbershop.

“I wore my mask, as I did, I was alerted that there was a Police vehicle outside arresting anyone without a mask. I urged my friends to vaccinate as the surest way to fight Covid.

“I walked out, ready to go for my meet-up. Then three men flung the doors of a car parked next to mine and literally walked towards me,” he said.

The three men, Itumbi says, identified themselves as police officers. He asked them to produce their identification cards.

“They produced cards and then literally lifted me up,” he added.

To raise alarm, Itumbi revealed that he shouted to his friends at the car wash, the salon and the barbershop shop saying, ” Chukueni number plate, na muweke Facebook, twitter na kila mahali.”

He claims the social media remarks saved his life as the alleged cops panicked over fears that they would be identified.

He was forced into the Toyota Premio vehicle before being handcuffed and blindfolded before the abductors sped off.

“Within a minute one was in my pockets taking away the cash, phones and car keys…The lead Rogue Police Officer at the Front seat was on the Police Communication Radio announcing the good news of the abduction,” Itumbi narrated.

The alleged cop reportedly said: “Logistics, tumemkamata…Confirm identity is positive.”

“Positive Sir, but small problem, it was not silent, alipiga kelele, raia alerted…”Change of plans, msikuje station, keep driving, whichever direction.” “Number plate may be circulated.”

Itumbi claims his abductors started assaulting him after his phones started ringing endlessly.

He was reportedly ordered to switch off the phones and was slapped after demanding the blindfolds be removed.

“Once again, Asanteni for all those FB Posts, Tweets and Prayers. I will tell you they worked.

Because of You, the abductors disagreed openly, their commander through the Radio insisted that they must drop me,” Itumbi added.

The coordinator reportedly said, ” the Pressure is too much…” before ordering his release.

Yesterday, Itumbi claimed his abductors wanted him to ditch the Ruto camp and was tortured after he declined to change his political stance.

