Abducted Kamukunji Businesswoman Hafsa was Lured with Watermelon Deal, Court Told

Hafsa Mohamed Lukman, the 23-year-old Kamukunji-based businesswoman who was recently rescued following a kidnapping incident, was lured with a business deal, a Nairobi court was told.

Hafsa, who disappeared on June 15 was rescued from her captors by detectives from Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau and the Special Service Unit on Sunday morning.

The businesswoman, police said, was found in a dingy room in Matopeni, within Kayole, where she had been hidden in a water tank by the abductors who were demanding Sh5 million ransom from her family.

One suspect identified as Syrus Ndung’u Njogu was arrested in connection with the trader’s abduction.

The suspect was arraigned in Makadara Law Courts on Tuesday.

The court heard that Njogu had contacted the victim on her phone before she was abducted.

Police constable Mary Wandia, attached to Buruburu police station, told the court that the suspect requested they meet at Kayole Junction so that she could be incorporated into a watermelon supply business.

Hafsa then proceeded to Kayole Junction in the company of a friend who owns a shop there.

They held a short prayer and when they were leaving the shop, they were met by two men who abducted the victim and took her into a secret location in the same area.

The suspect was arrested after his mobile phone signals were traced very close to where Hafsa was being held.

The court heard that Njogu was also in constant communication with other suspects who are still on the run.

“On June, 20 the victim managed to peep through the door opening where she was confined, she saw a child who was passing by and requested help,” the officer said in an affidavit.

The minor, the police officer said, informed her father who called the police from Kayole police station.

Hafsa who appeared sickly was rushed to Nairobi Women Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

Officer Wandia, who sought to detain the suspect for 14 days pending conclusion on investigations, was granted 10 days by chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

The suspect is being held at Buruburu Police station as police hunt for his accomplices.

