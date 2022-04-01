in NEWS

Lamu West MP Aspirant Abdirashid Mwaura Arrested for Disrupting DP Ruto’s Rally (Video)

abdirashid mwaura
Lamu West Aspirant Abdirashid Mwaura. [Courtesy]

Lamu West MP aspirant Abdirashid Mwaura has been arrested for interrupting Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Hindi, Lamu county.

Confirming the incident was OCPD Geoffrey Osanane.

In a video seen by this writer, the MP hopeful resisted arrest and was dragged to a waiting police vehicle by four officers.

Mwaura is apparently vying for the parliamentary seat on a Party of National Unity (PNU) ticket.

more follows

