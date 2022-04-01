Lamu West MP Aspirant Abdirashid Mwaura Arrested for Disrupting DP Ruto’s Rally (Video)

Lamu West MP aspirant Abdirashid Mwaura has been arrested for interrupting Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Hindi, Lamu county.
Confirming the incident was OCPD Geoffrey Osanane.
In a video seen by this writer, the MP hopeful resisted arrest and was dragged to a waiting police vehicle by four officers.
Mwaura is apparently vying for the parliamentary seat on a Party of National Unity (PNU) ticket.
more follows
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu