Abdirahman Mohammed Wanted For Title Deed Forgery Of Land in South C

Abdirahman Mohammed Abdi is a wanted man for title deed forgery of land located in Nairobi’s South C.

This is following a warrant of arrest that was issued against him by Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court Milimani on 21st September 2020 in criminal case no. 121/190/2020.

According to the DCI, Abdirahman is currently on the run for the charges of Forgery of Title Document, Forcible detainer and Obtaining registration of land by false pretences in connection with 3.01 hectares of land located in South C.

Detectives have called on anyone with any information leading to his whereabouts to report to the authorities.

“Should you have any information regarding his whereabouts, kindly contact us through our toll-free number 0800722203,” the DCI said.

WANTED!! Abdirahman Mohammed Abdi, is wanted by detectives following a warrant of arrest issued against him by Senior Principal Magistrate's Court Milimani on 21st September, 2020 in criminal case no. 121/190/2020. pic.twitter.com/Fw9G43Dveb — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 8, 2022

In a similar account of events, Police are looking for one Abdirizack Moktar Garat who is linked to the disappearance of Sh11 million from a safe at Salama Centre Building, in Eastleigh.

“DCI is appealing to the members of the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect who has since gone into hiding. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, kindly contact us through our toll-free number 0800722203,” the DCI said.

