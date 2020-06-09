MCA Abdi Guyo Suspended For One Year For Skipping 11 Consecutive Sittings

Nairobi County assembly majority leader Abdi Guyo has been suspended for a year after missing 11 consecutive plenary sittings.

A Select Committee on Powers and Privileges found that the Spring Valley Matopeni Ward Rep missed the said sittings between January and March this year.

According to the committee, Guyo did not give reasons as to why he missed the sessions. Instead he dismissed the committee as a “Kangaroo court”.

The committee found that Guyo was in violation of Standing Order 242 of the County Assembly and Article 194 (1)(b) of the constitution.

The standing order states that if a member is absent from eight sittings of the assembly, during any session, without permission in writing from the Speaker, the Speaker shall report the matter to the assembly and the matter shall stand referred to the committee of privilege for hearing and determination.

As a consequence the seat is to be declared vacant.

Earlier on in the day, however, Guyo obtained interim court orders barring the Privileges committee into looking into his conduct.

Further, the court issued an interim order staying implementation of the report relating to its investigations against the MCA pending inter-partes hearing of the application.

“That the orders shall remain in force pending inter-partes hearing of the application and that the petitioner to serve the pleading before midday June 9, 2020 for mention for direction on June 15, 2020,” the court order read in part.

On Tuesday, Assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi declared nominated MCA Habiba Hussein’s seat vacant after missing sittings for 2 years.

It was found that the MCA was unwell and had lost her child due to heart problems.

