Ababu Namwamba Appointed to DP Ruto’s Presidential Campaign Secretariat

Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba has been appointed to the deputy President William Ruto Presidential campaign secretariat.

Ababu will be the Head of International Relations at the WSR Presidential Campaign, announced UDA’s Communications Director Hussein Mohamed on Wednesday.

“We have worked closely with Ababu over the past 10 years on many fronts and I have come to value his leadership, experience, focus, and empathy. It is because of those qualities that I could not be more grateful to have him in our campaign team,” said the DP.

“With his considerable diplomatic talents, deep knowledge of the continent, strong network in the global stage and unwavering determination, I am confident in his role, leading international relations within my presidential campaign,” added Dr Ruto.

Apart from serving as the Member of Parliament for Budalangi for two terms, Ababu has also served as the Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs of the Republic of Kenya.

His reign is remembered for enactment of the long-desired Sports Act, actualizing the National Youth Council, strengthening of the National Youth Service (NYS) and Streamlining the National Youth Enterprise Fund.

In January, the former legislator stated that he will not run for any office and will instead concentrate on promoting Dr Ruto’s presidential campaign.

“I have already announced that the Budalang’i parliamentary seat is one shoe that my foot no longer fits. I’m now an international figure and I can’t play in amateur leagues again. I have already declared that I will not contest for any political seat during the August general election,” said Ababu.

“I will be engaged in other business. I have secured my position among the first 11 in Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler nation and that is the wheel that I will be pushing until the end of the current political period. Already, we are preparing ourselves as a team.”

Ababu declared he had joined the UDA party on December 31, 2021.

