AAR Insurance Agrees To Pay Boniface Mwangi’s Bill After Exposé

AAR Insurance has given in to online pressure and agreed to pay Boniface Mwangi’s hospital bill.

In a tweet, activist Mwangi revealed that the insurer had agreed to pay his bill, after a meeting with them and officials from the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA).

“Yesterday l lodged a complaint with Insurance Regulatory Authority. Today we had a meeting with IRA and AAR Insurance. AAR has agreed to settle my hospital bill. Thank you to every single person who stood with me. l appreciate you,” tweeted Mwangi.

Yesterday l lodged a complaint with Insurance Regulatory Authority. Today we had a meeting with @ira_kenya and @AAR_Insurance. AAR has agreed to settle my hospital bill. Thank you to every single person who stood with me. l appreciate you. #SemaUkweli pic.twitter.com/dZmurLO4Vg — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) March 27, 2019

AAR Insurance had refused to pay the bills, where Mwangi was operated to remove a cyst from his chest, on grounds that he was a new customer since he had lapsed with paying his premiums for three months.

“I made an appointment with a doctor, at a hospital and the surgery was set for 22nd March. My insurer agreed to cover the costs. My family and I have been faithful members of AAR since 2010. The night before the surgery, on 21st March, I received a phone call from a Ms. Sheila Mbogo, informing me that they were not going to pay for my surgery, as they considered the cyst to be a pre-existing condition, for which the waiting period is two years. TWO YEARS!” narrated Mwangi.

Read: Boniface Mwangi: My Experience with Health Insurance Fraudsters Like AAR

“She further stated that l was a new client. Why? Well, last year my cover lapsed for 3 months, and at the point of renewal, the insurance claims I was considered to be a new member. My conversation with Sheila concluded with an agreement that l needed to get the rejection from the medical insurer in writing and, once it was done, she would give me a call. Unfortunately, she never called back and I thought it must have been a misunderstanding that had then been resolved. After all, the hospital had already been given clearance by the insurer for my surgery. I went for the surgery on 22nd March and, thankfully, the cyst was successfully removed”.

This caused an online war, with AAR hiring influencers to discredit Mwangi, but backfired.

Many Kenyans came up to narrate how rogue officers at the insurance sought to mistreat them to ensure no claim was paid, forcing them to cater for their hospital bills despite having paid their premiums religiously.

