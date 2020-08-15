A Section Of Thika Superhighway To Be Closed For Five Days

A section of Thika Superhighway is set to be closed for five days to necessitate the erection of a steel deck.

According to a notice on Twitter by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), the section around Garden City Mall will be closed from 9:30 pm to 4:30 am for five consecutive days beginning Friday, August 21, 2020 until Tuesday 25, 2020.

“Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) in pursuant to Traffic Act Cap. 403 sec41 wishes to notify the general public that Thika Superhighway shall be partially closed at Garden City Mall,” the notice read in part.

PUBLIC NOTICE: Erection of steel deck on Thika Superhighway at Garden City Mall: Traffic movement advisory. pic.twitter.com/E9wVhobxMK — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) August 14, 2020

The authority further urged drivers to be vigilant during the period to avoid huge traffic. Among the directives issued indicate that vehicles headed to the city centre during the closure will have to exit the highway at Exit 8 in Kasarani, pass through Baba Dogo road and join the high way again at Outer Ring Road.

Ultimately, vehicles heading to Thika will be diverted through a sign that is to be set up with an ideal route behind Mountain Mall.

“Motorists have also been asked to exercise caution around the work areas. To follow the traffic management plan and the direction given by the traffic marshalls,” read the notice.

A fortnight ago, KENHA had also announced the closure of a section of Thika road that went from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2.

The closure was to allow the engineers on-site erect a footbridge at one of the sections hence the operations affected the section at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies.

PUBLIC NOTICE: Erection of footbridge on the Thika Superhighway at KSMS: Traffic movement advisory pic.twitter.com/8qG3clQeI6 — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) July 28, 2020

